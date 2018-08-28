Menu
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Dawson MP George Christensen.
Two-thirds of residents prefer cheap power over renewables

Madura Mccormack
28th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Member for Dawson George Christensen has welcomed the appointment of a new Federal Minister for Energy and the portfolio's divorce from the environment, just as new ReachTel polling reveals two-thirds of residents prefer lower power prices over renewable energy.

"Clearly if your approach to energy is just about the environment, then your approach to energy is not about reducing prices," Mr Christensen said.

"I was very pleased to hear Prime Minister Scott Morrison say that while Angus Taylor is the Minister for Energy he considers him the Minister for Lowering Power Prices.

"If we swiftly implement the measures that were announced last week, that is setting a default price for retail energy and get the divestiture powers under way and go to the market with the underwriting scheme for base load power, we will see power prices drop."

His comments come after a ReachTel poll commissioned by the Pioneer Canegrowers Association revealed two-thirds of voters surveyed in the Federal seats of Leichhardt, Dawson and Capricornia do not believe solar and wind energy can deliver reliable low-cost baseload electricity for both agriculture and essential services.

A total of 1066 people across the three electorates were polled on the night of August 23, with One Nation and LNP voters most likely to prefer cheaper power over renewable energy.

