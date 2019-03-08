Menu
GREAT REWARD: Yamba Raine and Horne principal Denise Quick with Angus Raine at the awards night.
Two times a charm for Yamba agent

Adam Hourigan
8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
THE Yamba property market shows no signs of slowing, and for one agent it's been a big couple of weeks to recognise their contribution.

Yamba's Raine and Horne have been awarded the 2019 Yamba Agent of the Year for the second year in a row and principal Denise Quick the 2019 Yamba Agent of the year from RateMyAgent.

"It's a bit like TripAdvisor for real estate agents, it's based on number of reviews, number of positive reviews, testimonials, it's the only reporting software available that relies on the customer only,” she said.

In the same week at the Raine and Horne State Awards for Queensland and Northern NSW, the team were again rewarded for their work over the past 12 months.

Maddison Cameron Clarke was nominated as Best New Talent of the Year, Tegan Willits was nominated for Outstanding Office Administrator for the Year and Denise Quick was thrilled to accept a Chairman's Club Award for her sales efforts for the previous 12 months.

TOP TEAM: The successful team at Yamba Raine and Horne.
"I'm thrilled with my personal sales success and to be placed among the elite and top producing real estate agents in Queensland and Northern NSW,” Ms Quick said

And while she said it was nice to be recognised by her peers, she said the RateMyAgent award was a highlight as it was coming from clients that were reviewing your performance.

"For them to be happy to give testimonials and think we are deserving to be known as the best agent in our area is just fantastic,” she said.

"I think the key to it for us is treating people how you want to be treated, it's being honest, reliable, and making sure that people know you have their best interests at heart, and you want to help them achieve their property dreams.

"It's not about me, it's about helping them, and because I like to help people, that translates over, so I'm very grateful for the people that took the time to go and and leave testimonials.”

