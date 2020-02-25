Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

child childcare death manslaughter charge minibus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family delivered devastating news

        premium_icon Family delivered devastating news

        News Initial observations suggest fatigue and forgetfulness caused the vehicle to be on the wrong side of the road

        • 25th Feb 2020 8:21 AM
        Clarence businesses take out the wedding cake at awards

        premium_icon Clarence businesses take out the wedding cake at awards

        News The 2020 Mid North Coast Brides Choice Awards announced last week

        • 25th Feb 2020 7:57 AM
        Nymboida 'an obvious choice' for royal visit

        premium_icon Nymboida 'an obvious choice' for royal visit

        News A visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be a tonic for the Clarence as...

        Clarence’s devastating road toll data revealed

        premium_icon Clarence’s devastating road toll data revealed

        News 'Loss of life and serious injuries by road crashes is avoidable'