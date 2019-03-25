Menu
News

Toddler and young child critical after near drownings

by Elise Williams
25th Mar 2019 7:45 PM
A TODDLER and a young child have been rushed to hospital following a near drowning in Morayfield.

Paramedics were called to a pool at a private residence at 4.31pm with reports of two unconscious children being pulled from the water at an address on Michael Avenue.

The Critical Care Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit treated the pair at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

One of the children was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital, while the other was taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports say the children were aged two and 16 months.

Both children are in a critical condition.

