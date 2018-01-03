Menu
Two truck crash closes highway

B-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Two trucks collided at Ulmarra on Tuesday night, causing one to hit an embankment.
by Jarrard Potter

A COLLISION between two trucks at Ulmarra last night ended with one stuck in an embankment and the Pacific Highway closed for an hour.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the collision was between two Queensland registered B Double trucks at 10.15pm Tuesday night when the northbound heavy vehicle collided with the other heavy vehicle heading south while atttempting a left-hand bend near the beginning of the 50kmh speed zone.

"The southbound vehicle has then ended up in the northbound lane and crashed into an embankment, while the northbound vehicle continued for a short distance before coming to a stop,” Acting Insp Williams said.

"The northbound lane was then blocked. Other motorists stopped and rendered assistance which also caused the south lane to be blocked.

"Police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue and Roads and Maritime Services crews attended the scene.”

Acting Insp Williams said the damage to both trucks was relatively minor, but it took some time for heavy vehicle towing trucks to arrive and make salvaging arrangements.

