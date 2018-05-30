BREAKING: Two trucks involved in crash on Pacific Highway

There has been a crash involving two trucks on the Pacific Motorway.

TWO trucks have been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway near Chinderah this afternoon.

The Transport Management Centre has reported all southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway are closed after one of thetrucks jack-knifed.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash, which happened about 5km south of the Tweed Valley Way.

NSW Ambulance Media said they received the call about 2pm and had only just arrived at the scene.

Southbound motorists are advised to use Tweed Valley Way as an alternative route.

Emergency services and traffic crews are responding.

All northbound lanes of the motorway are open.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.