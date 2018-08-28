Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
News

Two vehicle smash in South Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle collision in Tweed Heads South.

Banora Point firefighters said they received a call about 5.50am after a delivery van and a Hyundai i30 collided on the corner of Minjungbal Drive and Shallow Bay Drive.

Firefighters secured the scene and cleaned up debris until the vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It is understood the two drivers were the only people involved in the crash and both were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters kept one lane of traffic open during the clean up to avoid traffic issues.

Tweed Police, Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads and NSW Ambulance also attended.

There were no serious injuries.

car crash emergency services fire and rescue banora point tweed byron police district tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    premium_icon Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    News No matter how much you slow it down, you can't stop human error like falling asleep

    • 28th Aug 2018 8:00 AM
    TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    premium_icon TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    Rugby League Find out who gets a guernsey in the Group 2 Team of the Year.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Local Partners