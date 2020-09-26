Two vehicles collide on busy road

The 19-year-old woman lost six demerit points as a result of the alleged offence.

TWO cars were involved in a minor collision along Lawrence Road near the Maclean Golf Course this morning.

Just before midday on Saturday (September 26) four vehicles were travelling northbound along Lawrence Road when one vehicle collided with the rear of another just near the Golf Links Road intersection.

The two other vehicles that were not directly involved in the incident continued northbound toward Maclean.

Police and Fire and Rescue Maclean 372 were in attendance to provide traffic control.

One car is reportedly still at the scene with clear damage to the bonnet.

It's not known if anyone was injured or what caused the collision.