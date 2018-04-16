Two wanted over police warrants

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants.

Christopher Andrew Morris, age 32, is wanted over an outstanding warrant for break and enter matters.

He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 175-180cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

He is known to frequent the Grafton and Port Macquarie areas.

Alecia Louise Brookes, also known as Alecia Gordon, age 31, is wanted over an outstanding warrant for malicious damage matters.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160-165cm tall, with a medium build and blonde hair.

She is known to frequent the Grafton, Port Macquarie and Gosford areas and surrounds.

Members of the public are urged not to approach them if sighted; instead, they should contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).