UPDATE: One main fixed, another water main still broken in Clarence Valley

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

UPDATE: The water supply has been restored to Yamba in the past ten minutes.

THERE are two water main breaks within the Clarence Valley affecting water supply for residents

Approximately two hours ago, a water main broke in High Street Yamba and water was shut off two hours ago.

Customers from yamba Street to Clarence Street are affected and council is working on the line now.

Also, a broken water main at the end of the Clarence Way at Upper Copmanhurst means properties in the area will be without water for approximately four hours.