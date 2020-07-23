Menu
POLICE APPEAL: Police are asking the public to contact Crimestoppers if they have any information regarding a man assaulting two women in Casino.
News

Two women assaulted while out walking in Casino

Alison Paterson
23rd Jul 2020 10:30 AM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance after two women were sexually touched in separate incidents on the Northern Rivers this week.

Police said about 5.30am on Tuesday a 33-year-old woman was exercising in Casino and was walking along Queensland Road when an unknown man rode behind her on a BMX bike and touched her buttocks.

The woman has started to walk home when a short time later, the man returned and jumped on her back and attempted to force her to the ground.

A short struggle ensued before the woman freed herself and ran into Beith St and contacted police a short time later.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old woman was exercising in Casino shortly after 6am yesterday on Wednesday.

She was walking east along Johnston Street approaching Hickey St, when an unknown male has ridden behind her and touched her buttocks.

The woman contacted friends who picked her up and took her to Casino Police Station to report the incident.

Officers from Richmond Police District have launched an investigation into both incidents.

The man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build and curly black hair.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Casino area in the early hours of Tuesday or Wednesday mornings, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Casino Police on 6662 0099 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

