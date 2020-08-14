Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women have been charged over an allegedly botched home birth where the mother died of blood loss.
Two women have been charged over an allegedly botched home birth where the mother died of blood loss.
Crime

Two women charged over fatal homebirth that killed mum

by Caroline Schelle
14th Aug 2020 2:31 PM

Two women have been charged with negligent homicide over the death of a woman during an allegedly botched home birth in Melbourne in 2012.

A Preston woman, 59, and a 42-year-old woman from Mullumbimby in NSW have been charged with negligent manslaughter over the death of Caroline Lovell in January 2012.

The 36-year-old Watsonia woman died in the Austin Hospital from massive blood loss after the birth.

The mother delivered a healthy baby girl before she died, an inquest found.

Both women will face Melbourne Magistrates Court next week.

Originally published as Two women charged over fatal homebirth

baby death homebirth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: What is the Ambulatory Care Centre?

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: What is the Ambulatory Care Centre?

        Health GRAFTON Base Hospital is celebrating the opening of a brand new $17.5 million wing. But exactly what, and who, is it for?

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        CLARENCE CUTEST BUB: Who is the winner?

        Premium Content CLARENCE CUTEST BUB: Who is the winner?

        Competitions We have a winner! Here's who you voted the Cutest Bub in the Clarence for 2020.

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus NSW: State confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Wounded Redmen searching for answers in Casino

        Premium Content Wounded Redmen searching for answers in Casino

        Rugby Union Injury-plagued Grafton travel to struggling Casino Bulls in an all important...

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:30 PM