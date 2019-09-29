Menu
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Sep 2019 9:39 AM
TWO women have died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads overnight.

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene. They were a 24-year-old from Bellingen and a 20-year-old from Macksville.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries.

Officers are waiting to speak to two people, currently being treated in hospital, to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

