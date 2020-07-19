Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two women dead in Central Coast home

by STUART MCLEAN
19th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The bodies of two elderly women have been found in a home on the Central Coast.

Police said the two women were discovered in a unit on Breen Rd at Ettalong Beach shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency service workers were called to the unit at the rear of a villa complex after they were notified of a concern for welfare for the two women.

Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.
Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.

Police discovered the body of a 90-year-old woman in a room in the home when they arrived.

The body of a 70-year-old woman was discovered in another room during a search of the building.

Police have established a crime scene at the address and a forensic examination will be carried out.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of the two women.

Inquiries into the matter are continuing.

LIFELINE 131114

Originally published as Two women dead in Central Coast home

More Stories

death editors picks investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        premium_icon THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        News Find out who got a shout out and a shout down from the Clarence Valley community this week.

        Grafton hockey adjusts to life under COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Grafton hockey adjusts to life under COVID-19 restrictions

        Hockey It was a very different sight as matches returned to Clarence Valley Regional...

        ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        premium_icon ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        News Forestry Corp issued order to cease logging inland of Coffs.

        Man flown after serious head injuries from forklift accident

        premium_icon Man flown after serious head injuries from forklift accident

        News A man has been flown to hospital after a forklift accident