Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: $240M Grafton bridge project officially complete

        Premium Content WATCH: $240M Grafton bridge project officially complete

        News Aerial view of South Grafton roundabout which marks end of project that has transformed the river city.

        $5k reward to bring missing dogs home

        Premium Content $5k reward to bring missing dogs home

        Pets & Animals They just vanished without a trace … we just want them home’

        Trip to beach ends in chopper rescue

        Premium Content Trip to beach ends in chopper rescue

        Breaking A 29-year-old man has suffered a serious head injury north of Iluka this...

        Water blitz reveals more oversized dams and illegal bores

        Premium Content Water blitz reveals more oversized dams and illegal bores

        Environment The same problems are being detected on farms across the region.