The Orchard Hills fatal car accident. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Mum, unborn baby die in crash

by AAP
29th Sep 2018 7:33 AM

TWO women, one of whom was heavily pregnant, have died and two men are in a critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Sydneyâ€™s west.

Police have reported that a vehicle travelling south on the Northern Rd, Orchard Hills, collided with another travelling north about 7.40 last night.

The female driver of the northbound vehicle and a female rear passenger, who was heavily pregnant, died at the scene.

The crash also claimed the life of the pregnant woman's unborn child.

The male front passenger was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver of the southbound car was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other vehicles were also hit but no one was injured.

