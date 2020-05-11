Two-year-old taken to hospital after Pacific Highway crash

A TWO-YEAR-OLD child was one of three people taken to hospital in a road incident on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek today.

The crash was one of two that happened identically on the Pacific Highway around 1pm.

In the Halfway Creek incident, a police spokesman said that it is believed the car left the road near the service station at Halfway Creek and rolled.

The two adults and two-year-old child were able to escape the car, and make their way to the nearby service station to call for help.

They were taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital with unknown injuries.

The car is extensively damaged as can be seen in these photos.

Traffic was impacted in both directions, and police investigations are continuing into the incident.

A second crash near Gulmarrad affected the northbound lane of the Pacific Highway around 1pm south of McIntyres Lane.

Details are unknown of any injuries, but the crash was cleared in around 20 minutes.