Two years since Sharon Edwards was last seen

TWO years to the day since Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards was last seen, police have confirmed their investigation into her suspected murder is still "very much active".

On March 14, 2015, Mrs Edwards played tennis at the Grafton City Tennis Club, stayed around for a few drinks and then went to dinner with a friend at the Good Intent Hotel in South Grafton.

Her estranged husband John Edwards was also there, and last year it was revealed the couple may have argued when they met at her Grafton home about 10.30pm that night.

Det Insp Jameson told reporters at a press conference on March 18 last year that the nature of that meeting was crucial, as were the movements of both Mr and Mrs Edwards immediately after.

"The aspect of whether there was a verbal or a physical aspect is of interest to us... and particularly the movements of the two after that," he said.

Mr Edwards reported his estranged wife missing to Grafton Police on March 17, after she failed to attend work as a teacher at Coutts Crossing Public School.

For close to a year now he has been publicly named as a suspect in the ongoing investigation into her disappearance and suspected murder.

Today, Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said a team of investigators, working under the name Strike Force Burrow, were still following active lines of inquiry.

One of those lines of inquiry is in relation to the migration of her mobile phone on the night she went missing, and into the early hours of the morning of March 15.

Forensic analysis of mobile phone data showed her phone migrated to the Lawrence area, where Mr and Mrs Edwards owned a house together, and where Mr Edwards still resides.

The memorial service of Sharon Margaret Edwards at the Anglican Christ Church Cathedral at Grafton on Saturday, 11th March, 2017. Debrah Novak

Police said there was no reason for her phone to be in that area that evening, and Mrs Edwards' handbag, mobile phone and wallet have still not been found.

"That is an active line of inquiry and it remains so with the advancement of technologies in that area," Det Insp Jameson said.

He added that the investigators continued to review information provided by the community.

"We understand the significance of this investigation, not only for the family of Sharon, and in particular her boys and grandchildren, but also the wider community," he said.

"That is why this investigation remains active. Obviously somebody out there knows something and at some stage they'll need to come forward.

"This matter won't go away."