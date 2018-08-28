Tyndale resident losing hope

SHUT OUT: Phil Marcus stands at the temporary fence erected at the back of his property.

STANDING a couple of metres from the Pacific Motorway in Ulmarra, Tyndale resident Phil Marcus pointed out that where we were standing would be the same distance from his house to the four-lane highway being built.

Mr Marcus decided to attend the Glenugie Eight Mile Lane Interchange upgrade meeting because he believed the whole road system was based on "collusion, corruption and plain incompetence”.

He believed where the new highway had been placed near his residence was unsuitable, with underground water running through the place.

"When they had five or six other options, we want to know why they took the worst one,” he said.

He alleged the construction works near his house by the RMS had caused the foundations of his house to crack.

"I've had to put a new hot water system up because it burst and started to leak,” he added.

He said the noise from the traffic in Ulmarra would be similar to when the new four-lane highway was built near his house.

