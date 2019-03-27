Tyndale resident says highway works made storm damage worse

WIPED OUT: Tyndale resident Phil Marcus at the rear boundary of his property with a large tree that was blown over in a recent storm.

IN THE latest chapter of an ongoing saga with the Roads and Maritime Services, a Tyndale resident is claiming work to upgrade the Pacific Highway behind his property contributed to flattening a number of trees in his backyard during last week's hailstorm.

Phil Marcus said his property used to have a natural windbreak in the form of a hill and vegetation that helped to protect his property, which contains a large number of trees as well as chook pens and sheds.

However since work began on the construction of the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, which runs along the back of his property, Mr Marcus said the landscape has changed to give his property hardly any protection.

Mr Marcus said the result was visible late last week after a severe storm, with large trees uprooted at the rear of his property and a fence barrier between his property and the neighbouring construction site badly damaged.

"We had a heap of trees blown down because our windbreak has been removed and they've (RMS) have virtually done nothing about it," Mr Marcus said.

"The trees have blown over and caused damage to our property because there's no windbreak behind the property now and these are trees that have probably been there for a hundred years and they've just been uprooted and lifted out of the ground.

"We told (RMS) that this would happen when they took (the windbreak) away.

"We've been told that it's just bad luck, that we're just the unfortunate people that are in the way of the road, but I don't think its right to be able to do this to people, you've got to give us something."

Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said they were committed to minimising impacts to local communities while building the upgrade.

"The project team met with the property owners on Tuesday March 26 to inspect the damage and are currently investigating the matter," the spokesperson said.

"Following the investigation, any property damage found to be caused by the upgrade will be rectified. The project team will continue to liaise closely with the property owners to resolve their concerns."