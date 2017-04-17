TYNDALE: What else can be done to save lives?

AFTER campaigning for years to get a reduction in the speed limit at Tyndale, members of the Tyndale Progression Association are at a loss as to what more can be done to reduce the number of crashes and near misses on the small stretch of highway.

Association president Terry Radford said drivers needed to take responsibilty for their actions behind the wheel.

"We petitioned many times to get that speed limit reduced, and while there have been people getting killed there's also been plenty of near misses," he said.

"You'd be surprised by how many near misses there are here, but they don't seem to get counted like the crashes do.

"It's the drivers' fault though, you can't blame the road. People pull out in front of traffic all the time so there's been quite a few near misses."

Mr Radford, who lives next door to the Plantation Motel in Tyndale, said while the reduced speed limit had helped there needed to be more awareness by drivers.

"I don't blame the road," he said.

"People speed through there all the time, so I don't really know what it is, so I just put it down to driver error. I don't really know what the answer is."

Plantation Motel owner and Tyndale Progression Association member Patricia Cranston said the group was happy with the speed limit reduction, but thought more could be done to reduce the number of crashes.

"We have tried repeatedly with the council and Roads and Maritime Services to get flashing lights on signs and everything else," she said.

"With the roadworks you'd think that most people would slow down anyway. Everybody has just bashed their head up against the wall for so long and gotten nowhere, it's hard to know what to do next."

The speed limit on the Pacific Hwy was reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh in 2014 after a ten-year campaign by the Tyndale Progression Association.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a review of the speed limit on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale was conducted in 2014.

"The review assessed a number of factors including roadside development, traffic characteristics and crash profiles," the spokesperson said.

"The review also considered concerns raised by the Tyndale community.

"The final section of Pacific Highway to be upgraded between Woolgoolga and Ballina, which will bypass Tyndale, is now being built.

"About 104km of the 155km project is well under way with work on the remaining sections to start this year. The project is expected to open to traffic by 2020. Road users are reminded to follow the direction of traffic controllers, adhere to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs."