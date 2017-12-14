Tyrepower Maclean best in the state

WINNERS: Mark Webb and Emma Thompson from Tyrepower Maclean collected the gong for Tyrepower Queensland Dealer of the Year for 2017.

WHEN it comes to Tyrepower stores across Queensland and northern NSW, there's no better store than Typrepower Maclean and they've got the award to prove it too, after the store was named Queensland Region Dealer of the Year last week.

After taking over the business three years ago, Mr Webb said he had set his sights on the award, but the recognition still came as a surprise.

"It's a bit of a coup to take out that award and knock off some of the big boys,” he said.

"I set myself a goal of this award. I didn't expect to win it but I thought I'd give it a crack. I've got a really good crew behind me and we made it happen.”

The award was based on all aspects of the store, from appearance of the staff and workshop to brand support and customer service.

"We've got the community behind us I think, and we couldn't have done this without them, they're a big part of what we do,” Mr Webb said.

"We just try and make things and pain free for the customers, that's our goal.”

Maclean Tyrepower are now in the race to be the International Dealer of the Year, and will go up against the NSW, ACT and New Zealand winners at the Tyrepower National Conference in Canberra in April next year.

"I don't know how we will go there, but you've got to be in it to win it,” Mr Webb said.