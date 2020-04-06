William Tyrrell top cop guilty of illegal recordings

Former detective Gary Jubelin has been found guilty of illegally recording four conversations with a person of interest in the disappearance of toddler William Tyrrell.

Jubelin didn't flinch and stared straight ahead as Magistrate Ross Hudson delivered his lengthy verdict in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday following a two week hearing earlier this year.

Jubelin, a 34-year veteran of the NSW Police Force, had pleaded not guilty to illegally recording four conversations with pensioner Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018.

Savage lived across the road from where three-year-old William disappeared while playing in his grandmother's backyard in Kendall on the Mid North Coast in September, 2014.

Mr Hudson said Jubelin, who led the investigation into William's disappearance from 2015, picked and "pursued Savage at all costs".

Former NSW Detective Gary Jubelin was charged for allegedly illegally recording conversations in the William Tyrrell investigation. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae

At times during his evidence, Mr Hudson said, Jubelin struck him as a person "playing a roll and telling a story", designed and manufactured to fit his defence.

However, the court could not find Jubelin recorded the conversations to protect his lawful interest, Mr Hudson said.

Jubelin resigned from the police force last year after he was sidelined from the investigation.

A few months later in June he was charged with three breaches of the Surveillance Devices Act.

The offence has a maximum penalty of five years' jail or a fine but the law provides exceptions including if a recording is needed to protect the lawful interests of a person involved.

Jubelin's court appearances usually draw a large crowd, with supporters, murder victims families and relatives, but it was media and lawyers only today due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gary Jubelin and another detective interview a person of interest in the William Tyrrell case, Paul Savage. Mr Savage has not been charged with any crime.

Savage, a 75-year-old widower, initially helped search for William when he disappeared from Benaroon Drive in Kendall on the Mid North Coast on September 14, 2014.

He was later identified as a 'person of interest'.

Savage has never been charged in connection to William's disappearance and was one of hundreds of persons of interest.

Jubelin recorded a phone conversation with Savage in November, 2017.

The court previously heard Jubelin asked another detective to record the call while he put his own phone on loudspeaker.

Then, on May 2 and 3, 2018, Jubelin physically visited Savage's home and recorded their interactions, without Savage's knowledge.

William Tyrrell went missing in Kendall NSW in 2014.

During the interactions, Jubelin quizzed Savage over whether he knew more about William's disappearance.

"Now with this little guy (William) … if it's the case that it was an accident, I could understand how I would panic. I want you to just think about what I'm saying," Jubelin said during one conversation with Savage.

But Savage told him there was "no way in the world" he would've done it.

After receiving a call from Savage in December, 2018, Jubelin, who was on holiday at the time, went to his house and recorded their conversation.

While police had a warrant to tap Savage's mobile and landline phones and place listening devices in his home, the prosecution argued the warrant didn't cover Jubelin using his phone to record.

Jubelin claimed he recorded the conversations to protect his lawful interest.

Savage had a track record of making complaints against police and Jubelin argued he wanted to protect himself.

Listening devices inside Savage's home were also flawed, the court heard.

William's disappearance remains unsolved and has been at the centre of an ongoing coronial inquest.

Originally published as Tyrrell top cop guilty of unlawful conduct