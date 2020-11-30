Menu
U-turn bays closed for finishing work on new Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
30th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn interchange, weather permitting.

From today, there will be temporary closures of U-turn bays to carry out finishing work.

This work will take up to five days to complete between 6am and 6pm.

The U-turn bays will be closed progressively one at a time and motorists will be kept informed about the next available U-turn bay via electronic messaging signs.

Also from Monday, there will be up to six days and six nights of work to carry out line marking, install signposts, traffic safety barriers and carry out finishing work.

Road users can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

mororo to devils pulpit transport for nsw woodburn
Grafton Daily Examiner

