Uber driver accused of following woman into bedroom

AN UBER driver followed a woman into her bedroom in her Gold Coast home and sexually assaulted her after giving her a lift home, a jury has been told.

Shabdal Singh, 26, pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to one count of burglary and two counts of sexual assault.

Crown prosecutor Steve Carter said during his opening remarks to the court the young woman had gone out with work friends on April 1 last year.

He said she had a few drinks before becoming unwell and her friend organised an Uber home from Broadbeach.

Shabdal Singh outside court in Southport. Picture: Mike Batterham.

Mr Carter said during the trip to Southport the woman's friend was dropped at her place, the woman had vomited and she then fell asleep in the back of the car.

"She was awoken when she arrived home," he said.

"She got out and went inside her bedroom and after putting down her wallet saw the defendant standing just inside the doorway of her bedroom."

The woman asked what he was doing there, Singh moved toward her and she tried to push him out of the bedroom, Mr Carter told the court.

He said it was during the struggle that Singh assaulted the woman.

"He grabbed her everywhere, his hands were everywhere," he said.

"During that struggle the defendant grabbed her on the breast ... he grabbed her on the vaginal area near the thigh."

MORE NEWS

Girl busted with cereal bowl of cannabis in car

Hinterland subject to tough new COVID-19 restrictions

Coast's greedy landlords sending suburbs belly up

Mr Carter said the woman continued to struggle with Singh and she managed to force him into the living room.

The jury was told the woman's sister, who lived with her, saw Singh and the pair managed to make him leave.

"Immediately after (the woman) was crying and said to her sister 'he was touching me'," Mr Carter said.

He said the woman went to police that afternoon.

The trial, which started on Monday morning, is expected to take three days.

Originally published as Uber driver accused of following woman into bedroom