Uber driver’s racist rant: ‘You’re not in f***ing India’

SHOCKING footage has emerged of an ex-army Uber driver hurling racist abuse against an Indian driver in Cairns - and a chilling whispered warning of violence.

It comes as Uber's biggest threat reveals it is about to bring another ridesharing platform to the city.

A video dated November 17 shows a white-skinned Uber driver accosting a fellow driver of Indian descent with a horrific racist rant at the standby zone at the Cairns Airport.

The beginning of the conversation has not been published, but it appears involve an allegation of Indian Uber drivers trying to solicit cash for rides.

Shocking footage has emerged of an Indian Uber driver copping a racist rant from an Australian co-worker at the Cairns Airport. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT

Whatever the context, the language is appalling.

"You're in Australia, not f***ing India - you get that?" the self-proclaimed Australian hurls at his co-worker.

"You're not a f***ing Australian.

"Get your s*** together with these Indian drivers 'cause we're f***ing sick of it."

The video shows the recipient of the abuse - a driver with an Indian accent - telling the aggressively proud Australian to mind his language.

He does not take kindly to the demand.

"What did you say?" he responded.

"Don't ever f***ing tell a f***ing ex-soldier, Australian Army 20 years, to mind his language, when I fought for this f***ing turf you stand on.

"Have you got that in your f***ing head?"

The victim responds: "You're abusing me, mate. You're abusing me."

The man has accused Indian drivers of soliciting cash from customers in Cairns.

The aggressor goes on to call Indians "f***ing peasants" who rip Australians off and steal because "it's in your f***ing blood".

"It's like when you go to the cricket and you wave your flags and you sit in your f***ing groups," he bristles.

"You don't mix with the Aussies.

"You enclave in your little f***ing horror f***ing stories."

As the video nears an end, the enraged Australian appears to touch the other man's shoulder while saying: "Look, I'm not going to have a go at you personally."

The other man responds by yelling: "Don't touch me, don't touch me!"

The racist abuse was filmed at the Cairns Airport’s new standby zone. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The military veteran eventually walks away but not before delivering a parting message.

"You and I are going to have a bit of a f***ing query about this," he says.

"And I'm gonna f***ing (whispered) smash you up brother.

"You heard what I said - you're a target.

"You're a target.

"You are a big target."

Subsequent videos seen by the Cairns Post appear to have been shot on another night, with the man continuing to act aggressively against the Indian man who said he was an Australian citizen.

Uber has been asked to comment.