Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver, known only as Fred, has been working for the company for less than a year. Picture: Twitter
The driver, known only as Fred, has been working for the company for less than a year. Picture: Twitter
Offbeat

Uber driver blames GPS for epic fail

by Nicole Darrah
28th Mar 2018 10:05 AM

AN Uber driver in California ended up taking the stairs on Sunday after claiming the navigation system in the ride-sharing app told him to.

The driver, only identified as Fred by Business Insider, was reportedly driving two passengers through San Francisco, on his way to pick up a third, when he made the wrong turn just before 1.30pm.

Fred, who's reportedly been driving with the company for less than a year, told the news outlet that Uber's navigation instructed him to go down the stairs outside a pedestrian sidewalk near a Safeway supermarket.

A tow truck driver attempted to remove the white Toyota Camry from the stairs around 3pm, but the cable connecting the car to the tow truck snapped, leaving the car to slide forward into a city trash can, pushing it off its bolts, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

Reports indicated no one was injured in the incident, and it wasn't immediately clear whether the driver would be charged.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

editors picks gps offbeat news uber
Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Health A THREE-YEAR-OLD child has contracted the disease, and North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people to be alert to the symptoms.

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

News Disgusting deposit recovered after bizarre behaviour detected

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

News Police working with business owners, youth hub and council

  • 28th Mar 2018 1:54 PM

Local Partners