ON THE ROAD: Drivers are scarce at the moment but Uber is up and running in Grafton.

ON THE ROAD: Drivers are scarce at the moment but Uber is up and running in Grafton.

UBER has arrived in Grafton but a local rideshare business owner "isn't concerned" about the impact it could have on the local industry.

This month, Uber announced it would be expanding services along the NSW coast, introducing the popular rideshare app to Grafton, Casino, Maitland, Cessnock, Nowra, Singleton, Bowral, Berry and Ulladulla.

The service will pose competition to Grafton's taxis and newly founded rideshare busines, Rabbit Rideshare, that provides fixed-fare trips in the Clarence Valley and surrounds.

Mark Ruthven started the business six months ago to provide the community with an alternative to taxis. He welcomed the new competition but questioned the viability of the service that he said worked best in more densely populated areas.

"They're trying to get a foothold everywhere, but with the complexity of Uber, in major cities it works fine but as the population declines and you get into more rural areas, and they are now venturing into smaller towns, the ready supply of drivers is very unpredictable," Mr Ruthven said.

"I know how difficult it is (to find drivers) and we're supplying the vehicles."

Mr Ruthven said as Uber got up and running with more drivers, he expected taxis would take the hit more than his business, a concern widely held as ridesharing apps boom in major cities boasting cheaper prices.

"I'm not concerned, we've got flexibility in fare structures, we can move, we can adjust to improve," he said.

Uber's app-based model targets tech-savvy consumers, something Mr Ruthven said would bode well for the region's younger demographic but said many of his customers preferred to be able to call the Rabbit Rideshare service.

While the service is now available, drivers can choose their own hours and in these early stages cars are not available at all times.

Mark and Lucy Singh have been Uber drivers in Coffs Harbour since January and said it took some time for the supply and demand of passengers and drivers to settle and drum up regular travellers.

Mr Singh said driving was a fruitful "side hustle" for entrepreneurial people looking to make a bit of extra cash, although the demand was not enough to sustain a full-time income.

"You got to weigh up what's your time worth? If you're just going to sit on the couch and not doing anything anyway, then where's the harm?" he said.

Mr Singh said it was the perfect fit for his young family and he would make the trip to Grafton as an Uber driver in peak tourism periods.