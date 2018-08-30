Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Whiting will be one of the first Uber drivers in the Territory as the ride sharing service launches in Darwin today. Picture: Michael Franchi
Julie Whiting will be one of the first Uber drivers in the Territory as the ride sharing service launches in Darwin today. Picture: Michael Franchi
Travel

Uber finally launches in Darwin after long wait

by Hayley Sorenson
30th Aug 2018 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX years after Uber launched its Australian service in Sydney, the ride-sharing company will pick up its first Darwin passengers at 3pm today.

Julie Whiting works full time as a project manager and plans to spend about 20 hours a week driving for Uber, at weekends and night.

With her children grown up, she said she missed driving her kids around as "mum's taxi".

Uber driving would also allow her to help people living rurally get home safe, she said.

"It's a service I can provide for young people in town to make sure they don't drink and drive," Ms Whiting said.

Uber's NT manager Alex Golden said about 50 drivers were ready to take passengers but expects that number to increase.

Mr Golden said NT drivers were a "diverse mix" and included cabbies, university students, full-time workers and retirees.

Transport Minister Eva Lawler said Uber's arrival fulfilled a Labor election commitment.

darwin taxi tourism travel uber

Top Stories

    Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    premium_icon Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    Crime ONE of NSW’s most wanted men has been arrested in “chilling” circumstances after he was found hiding in a chest freezer on Tuesday morning.

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:42 AM
    CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    premium_icon CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    Cricket FRANK and polarising AGM discussion leads to full club commitment.

    Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    premium_icon Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    Health Speedway keen to be in men's health awareness campaign.

    Rain brings more water to Nymboida

    Rain brings more water to Nymboida

    Environment Rain gives some relief as Nymboida River rises

    Local Partners