Udder disgrace: Appeal for Grafton milk thieves to come forward

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of a large amount of milk products from a premises at Grafton over the last two months.

Between last month and today, police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have been alerted to the large scale theft of milk products.

The Dobie St premises has had milk, flavoured milk and assorted dairy products regularly stolen, and investigators believe that due to the quantities of products being taken the items are being sold or distributed throughout the area.

In light of this, officers have urged businesses and retailers to only buy these products from reputable retail outlets. This is particularly so due to the stringent health requirements about storing and selling milk products.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the theft or resale of milk products to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.