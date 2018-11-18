White addresses new McGregor rumour

UFC president Dana White has responded to rumours that Conor McGregor's return fight will be against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

McGregor was last in action back in October when he was defeated by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth round submission, The Sun reports.

But the duo face Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspensions due to their involvements in the ugly post-fight brawl, with a hearing set to commence on December 10.

Cerrone, however, secured a first round submission win against Mike Perry last weekend - and after the fight the UFC veteran teased a potential fight with McGregor.

The welterweight told reporters post-fight that the UFC had already offered him his next opponent.

The 35-year-old later posted a photo on Instagram of himself and McGregor with the caption, "Just waiting on him! I know a guy."

However, UFC chief White told TMZ Sports that a showdown between former two-weight champion McGregor and Cerrone was not in the works.

White said: "That's not true, absolutely not true. Obviously that's the fight that Cowboy Cerrone wants but that's not true.

"We haven't even thought about an opponent for either one of those guys yet - meaning Khabib or Conor."

As White confirmed McGregor is not in talks to return against Cerrone, the 49-year-old could also not comment when he believes The Notorious will return to the Octagon.

The UFC president revealed he cannot look to map out a plan for either McGregor or Nurmagomedov until the NSAC officially give their verdict on the unsavoury post-fight scenes.

White added: "Those guys go before The Nevada State Athletic Commission in December than we'll know what's up.

"We're not even thinking about it, it's not even worth talking about because we don't know how long the suspensions going to be, what fines it's going to be, we don't know the penalties yet.

"So you can't even think about fights until you know what the penalties are."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission