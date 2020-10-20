UFC fighter’s sick response to beheading

Former UFC fighter Zelim Imadaev has posted a message of support for the terrorist who decapitated a French history teacher in the street with a kitchen knife.

The Russian fighter, who was axed by the UFC in September following a loss to Michel Pereira, took to Instagram to praise Aboulakh A, a Russian national of Chechen origin, who was later shot by police following the attack that has shocked the world.

The 25-year-old fighter declared the killer a "hero of Islam" in an Instagram story where he also asked that "Allah approve your jihad" following the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

The UFC cut Imadaev in the middle of an eight-fight contract he signed just last year after he lost all three of his fights in the promotion.

The Russian fighter is managed by powerful MMA agent Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has previously called Abdelaziz a "terrorist" in comments that enraged Nurmagomedov and his camp.

Zelim Imadaev posted this message on Instagram.

Samuel Paty was killed by a refugee after showing children cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The UFC released a statement on Tuesday confirming the organisation has parted ways with Imadaev.

"UFC confirms that Zelim Imadaev was released from his contract earlier this summer and is no longer a member of the promotion's roster," the official statement claimed.

Aboulakh A earlier posted a photo of his victim's decapitated head on social media and issued a threat in French.

He wrote: "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. From Abdullah, the Servant of Allah, To Marcon, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Mohammed, calm his fellows before you are inflicted harsh punishment."

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty.

Paty had been the target of numerous death threats after producing images of the Prophet Mohammed for a class on freedom of expression.

Zelim Imadaev of Russia punches Max Griffin during the UFC 236 event in 2019.

For Muslims, depicting the Prophet is considered blasphemous.

The killer had been granted a 10-year residence in France as a refugee in March. He was not known to intelligence services.

The terrorist had become furious after learning children had been shown a picture of the Prophet Mohammed.

He approached pupils in the street and asked them to point out his victim before launching the vicious assault.

He was heard to shout "Allahu Akbar - which is Arabic for God is the greatest.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were treating the assault as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation" and related to a "criminal association with terrorists".

Originally published as UFC fighter's sick response to beheading