New UFO sighting hotspot revealed

THE truth is out there.

Stories about unexplained phenomenon have been surfacing around the Gold Coast as people claim to have witnessed X-File style sightings of UFOs, yowies, bunyips and paranormal activity.

An angler says he captured images on his phone of an unidentified flying object that was travelling "too quickly" to be a plane or helicopter.

Banora Point local David Walsh was fishing with his brother-in-law about 3am on Sunday, February 3, off Kennedy Drive in West Tweed when he spotted something flickering in the sky.

The picture of the flying object that David Walsh took on his phone while fishing at West Tweed. Photo: David Walsh

MORE GOLD COAST YOWIE SPOTTERS COME FORWARD

He started to film the object on his phone when he noticed it quickly darting around and disappearing.

"It was a very clear night, there was nothing in the sky," Mr Walsh said.

"It wasn't a plane of helicopter. It was going too fast.

"It was going from left to right, left to right, up and down, right to left again."

Mr Walsh had "no idea" what he filmed but was curious to find out.

The Bulletin sent the video to UFO Research Queensland for evaluation.

David Walsh.

UFO Research Queensland president Sheryl Gottschall said it was hard to determine if the object flying in the video was an alien spaceship.

"It's too difficult to tell what it is because there is nothing in the frame to reference it to," she said.

David Walsh was fishing when he saw the UFO.

"If it was lined up next to a house or tree, it would be clearer to see how it was moving and how fast."

Although the object in the video could not be verified as a UFO, Mrs Gottschall said it was important people reported their experiences.

Yowie hunter Dean Harrison is working with sketch artist Buck Buckingham to reconstruct the Yowie seen by a Gold Coast truck driver.

"Our organisation can determine if there is some kind of phenomenon occurring at the time," she said.

"When people become more aware of what's out there in the sky, they tend to go and look more.

"From 2010 to 2015, there were constant reports of UFOs in the Gold Coast area - so much so, half of what we were receiving annually in Australia was from the Gold Coast."

A NSW police spokeswoman said they had not received any reports from the public that night or at any time recently of UFOs.

Mr Walsh's reported sighting of an unusual aerial phenomenon comes as a number of stories have surfaced of sightings of a yowie in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

The old abandoned Ernest Junction Railway Tunnel.

But the Aussie version of Big Foot isn't the only odd creature that some believe to be living on the Coast.

People used to talk of a bunyip that was said to live in the swamps of Merrimac.

Sightings of a Gold Coast bunyip dated back to the late 1800s, and the earliest reports of a yowie were made in the early 1930s, although Yugambeh Aboriginal man Shaun Davies, a language researcher at the Yugambeh Museum, told the Bulletin last week that stories passed down by traditional owners can go back thousands of years.

Paranormal investigators also claim to have evidence of ghosts in the Ernest Junction Tunnel, which is believed to be haunted since its closure as a railway tunnel in 1964.