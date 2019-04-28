Ugly, bad taste and heaps of fun on the bowling green

Grafton Bad Taste bowlers hit the greens at Grafton District Services Club to raise money for this year's Black Tie Ball, which supports local mental health organisations.

BAD taste and ugly clothes were all the rage for a lazy Sunday afternoon of lawn bowls and music in Grafton.

Grafton's Black Tie Ball committee, who normally encourage people to wear nothing but their finest, decided it would be fun to see what people looked like in their worst outfits.

And of course, make some money for the cause of mental health.

Black Tie Ball founder Emma Joseph was delighted by the turnout, with at least 14 teams of four taking to the Grafton District Bowling Club greens on Sunday afternoon.

To ensure the day went off without a hitch, bowls club members Mike Hall and Norma Mawhirt passed on a few safety tips to the revellers.

They warned of the dangers of dropping 1kg bowls onto bare feet, of bowls cannoning into unprotected legs and flying jacks propelled into the air.

"Bowls is one of the most hospitalised sports,” Mr Hall said, to some mild chuckles from the uninitiated.

Ms Joseph said the Bad Taste Bowls would not be the last fundraising event before the Black Tie Ball was held in late August.