‘Shocking’ eight-man brawl stuns footy

SOUTH Australian police are investigating an ugly brawl that erupted during Port Adelaide's loss to Geelong at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Vision of the fight, which involved up to eight men, was captured by spectators and broadcast by Channel 7 on Sunday night.

The pictures show multiple punches being thrown and a lone security guard unable to keep the patrons separated from each other.

According to reports a number of security guards were able to make a quick response to the incident and arrived at the Stadium's William Magarey Room shortly after the fight broke out during the last quarter of the Cats' 84-50 victory.

A South Australia police spokeswoman said police are in possession of the footage captured inside the corporate lounge and confirmed an investigation has been launched.

Dramatic vision has emerged of a wild brawl involving footy fans in the final quarter of Port Adelaide's loss to Geelong.



It unfolded in the stadium's Magarey Room.



Vision has emerged of a brawl at Adelaide Oval

14-year-old witness Aisha Glazier, who witnessed the fight, told Seven she had to try and hide after the fight broke out.

"It was a bit scary because they obviously were quite big adults and you obviously just didn't know what was going to happen," she said.

"And especially when... there was only one security guard in the room at the time before the others came."

It was one of several concerning reports of crowd behaviour during the blockbuster clash on Saturday.

Geelong coach Chris Scott was also reportedly heckled by a spectator when walking from the coaches' box to the ground at three-quarter time.

Seven cameras captured Scott eyeing off a spectator during his walk with commentators suggesting something untoward may have been directed at the Cats mentor.

Scott said after the game he didn't hear anything untoward.

"I always hear people calling me Brad," Scott said after the game.

"I don't know if they're being smart-arses or not ... nothing that I noticed, nothing out of the ordinary."

Meanwhile, Geelong premiership skipper Cameron Ling has launched a blistering attack on Lindsay Thomas, labelling the Port Adelaide forward's hit on Scott Selwood "a dog act".

Thomas faces suspension after he was reported for rough conduct over a heavy and high hit on Selwood during the Power's 34-point loss to the Cats at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Selwood was knocked out of the game with a concussion following the ugly second- quarter incident.

Port suffered back-to-back losses on Saturday night.

"Lindsay Thomas' act was nowhere near courageous - it was cheap," Ling said on 3AW radio on Sunday.

"I know you can bump in a game of football.

"(But) that bump that Lindsay Thomas executed last night is illegal, is outlawed from the game and has been outlawed since Michael Long bumped Troy Simmons in the 2000 grand final.

"When a player is down in the act of picking up the football and the bumper is coming front-on at him and just decides to bump him in the head straight-on ... that's the one that could put a bloke in hospital, could potentially break his neck and cause quadriplegia.

"That one, for me, is as outlawed and as cheap a shot as you can take on a footy field ... that was a dog act."

Under new guidelines this season, Thomas will receive a two-week ban if the incident is classified as careless conduct with high impact to the head. AFL match review officer Michael Christian has said recently that a properly executed bump, with no head-high contact, is still allowed.

Thomas' case could be sent straight to the AFL Tribunal if Christian deems it intentional conduct.

Ling said Thomas' actions had no place on a footy field given the potential to cause severe injury.

"I want to clarify, 'dog act' is a big call and might be going a little far but if Scott Selwood had broken his neck last night we would be screaming about this type of bump," he said.

"The outcome could have been really bad so therefore if we're talking about judging something on the act and not on the outcome ... that's as bad as you can do on a footy field." Power coach Ken Hinkley said the collision was "ferocious" but unintentional.

"No player goes out there deliberately to try and cause things to go wrong but in a contact sport, they do happen that way," Hinkley said.

"From our point of view, Lindsay was trying to do the right thing."

- with AAP