UK app inspired by Holly's message

AFTER Holly Butcher's final words of wisdom went viral in the days following her death from Ewing's sarcoma, a UK based app which allows users to leave a final message for family and friends has launched a promotion to raise money for Rare Cancers Australia.

A spokesman for My Farewell Note said the company reached out to Holly's partner Luke Ashley-Cooper after the letter Holly wrote in the days before her death exploded on social media and spread across the globe.

"Holly was only 27 when she sadly passed away from a rare form of cancer that affects the bones, but she was an incredible lady and showed incredible bravery because she wrote a letter to her friends and family in the last week of her life offering some deeply moving advice about making the most of the time we're all alive,” the spokesman said in a video on Facebook.

"Leaving messages for friends families and loved ones is exactly what our app allows people to do, so when we heard the story we were desperately touched by it and wanted to do something in honour of Holly. We contacted her partner, the equally brave Luke Ashley-Cooper and we asked if there was anything we could do in terms of perhaps raising money for a charity of their choice, who would it be.

"Luke was absolutely thrilled with the offer and instantly came back and said he wanted it to be Rare Cancers Australia so in honour of Holly and Luke My Farewell Note has set up a special promo code whereby anybody setting up their own note using our service, we're going to donate 50 per cent of the cost of that note straight to this great charity.”

For more details visit www.myfarewellnote.com.