Former UK Premier League star arrested in Sydney

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has had to surrender his passport.

A FORMER English Premier League soccer star has been granted bail after being charged with assaulting his girlfriend in Sydney's east.

Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after police received a call about a domestic dispute inside a Randwick home.

Officers turned up and spoke with Hamann's 49-year-old girlfriend, who had allegedly been pushed by the former German international star during an argument.

"It's alleged the pair had a domestic dispute during which the woman was pushed," a police spokesman said.

"She was uninjured."

Dietmar Hamann and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher.

Police arrested Hamann nearby and charged him with common assault.

An apprehended violence order was also taken out to protect the alleged victim.

Hours later, police arrested Hamann again in Bronte after he allegedly called his girlfriend in breach of the AVO.

Hamann was granted bail following a short hearing in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

According to court documents he is charged with one count of common assault, which police allege happened at 2.15am on Friday.

Police opposed bail, arguing Hamann was a risk of further offending.

But Magistrate Michael Price granted him bail on the condition he report to Waverley Police Station on Monday and Friday and surrender his passport.

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann. Picture: Sarah Reed

His lawyer told the court the matter would be defended.

Hamann will appear in Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

Hamann played in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League Final and two FA cups, and in his day was considered one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

The 45-year-old - known by the nickname Didi - has been in Australia on an extended holiday last year and made a guest appearance at a Western Sydney Wanderers training session, according to club's website.

Hamann's old Reds teammate, Markus Babbel, is the current Wanderers boss.