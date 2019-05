UKULELE lovers from far and wide were in town on the weekend for the Grafton Uke-Hop.

Now in its third year, the Ukulele extravaganza was a rousing success,

Grafton Ukettes member and Uke-Hop organiser, Madge Little, said the event was growing in popularity along with ukelele in general.

"We all love 50's and 60's music and that's why we call this a hop.”

"For us older people who have always wanted to play an insturment the ukelele is just perfect.”