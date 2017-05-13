Uke Hop draws a huge crowd

Uke Hop: There was a huge turn out for the Grafton Ukette's Uke Hop.

ABOUT two hundred musicians played and sung their hearts out at the first ever Uke Hop, organised by the Grafton Ukettes.

It was all about having fun for every ukulele, guitar, banjo, violin, and percussion player at the Uke Hop, as they sung along to songs from the past and present.

Grafton Ukettes leader, Madge Small, said they were so trilled with the turn out.

"We're really happy, something like this, because it's all free, you never know (how many will come)," she said.

"But we've had more come than said they were coming.

"We've also got quite a big audience, people who have just come to listen.

"Everyone seems to be having a great time and a lot of fun... I think we're going to have a great weekend."

CITY OF EUCALYPTIS: The Gunnedah Uke-Alypts group thoroughly enjoyed their day at the Grafton Ukette's Uke Hop at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club. Caitlan Charles

A huge success this year, may mean more Uke Hops for the Grafton Ukette.

"We will talk about that," Mrs Little said.

People have come from all over the place to take part in the hop.

"We've got (people from) Gold Coast, South Port, Gunnedah, Stockton near Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, 20 from Coolangatta, Armidale," she said.

Moana Shoobert and Barry Baldock came all the way from Gunnedah to enjoy a day of singing along and playing their instruments.

Ms Shoobert said this wasn't their first time at a Uke Hop, but they were thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Uke Hop was a great success for the Grafton Ukettes with about 200 people turning up to sing-a-long. Caitlan Charles

She added that being apart of a ukulele group and mixing with other groups was fantastic because you always meet happy people.

"It's absolutely fantastic, they help to lift you and then you see different ways that they play and say 'yeah, we can do it that way too'," she said.

"You get ideas from different groups and I hope that we can inspire other groups as well with the way we perform and sing our songs."

Mr Baldock said they love to play, but not for money.

"We practice twice a week, but we also play for nursing homes on a regular basis, and we play every time someone asks us to play, we go and play," he said.

"We've got to sing for our supper. We get paid in sandwiches and cakes."

Tonight, you can join in the fun with the Uke Hop and the Big River Rockers for a 50s and 60s evening with rock n roll dancing. Entry is free.