ULMARA POOL: 'We will put in the work'

President of Ulmarra Village Inc Steve Pickering is concerned about a resolution to fill in the Ulmarra pool by council will go ahead before they have a chance to put forward a proposal to save the pool. Adam Hourigan

THE ULMARRA community has received a 'stay of execution' to come up with funding and plans to put the community pool back into operation following a passionate plea from the presidnet of the Ulmarra Village Inc, Steve Pickering.

Mr Pickering gave a deputation to council at the Corporate Governance and Works committee, and said their association was willing to put in the work to run the pool.

The demolition of the Ulmarra Pool is part of the Bailey Park Master Plan, which council intended to begin work on.

However, the community through the Ulmarra Village Inc have made one final attempt to save their pool.

He said they had engaged with the major stakeholders in the community to see if they would use the pool if it was opened again, which they all said they would.

"Rathgar retirement village have 40 residents who would like to be able to use the pool for aqua therapy, they also have 32 staff who would like to be able to use the pool for social activities," he said.

"There are three schools in our catchment, I've spoken to two of them and they are both keen to bring their students back to use the pool to do their swimming lessons."

Mr Pickering said he understood the last few attempts to keep the pool open didn't work, but said the Ulmarra Village Inc is determined to make this work.

Committee members voted to give what many of them described as a 'stay of execution' to the community and give them time to come up with a solution to the running and operation costs of the pool.

They instructed general manager Ashley Lindsay to engage further with the community to try and help them come up with a plan to keep the pool open.