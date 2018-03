The Ulmarra community are looking to the future after the completion of the bypass.

The Ulmarra community are looking to the future after the completion of the bypass. Caitlan Charles

Members of the Ulmarra community will hold a meeting tonight to discuss the future direction of their village following the completion of the Pacific Highway bypass.

Present at the meeting will be business owners and Clarence Valley Council.

Community members are inviting residents to join in for a frank and open discussion about the future of their village.

The meeting starts at 5:30pm today at Cafe Clarence, 2 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra.