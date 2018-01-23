Ulmarra cast in the national spotlight

Ulmarra residents live on Channel 9's The Today Show to express their concerns for the notorious black-spot.

ULMARRA was put in the national spotlight this morning thanks to the efforts of a community determined to make their village safe.

Early this morning, Channel 9's The Today Show crossed live to the scene of Ulmarra's notorious corner, with resident and spokesperson for the Daily Examiner's Let's Not Wait campaign, Ryan Brown outlining the issues his community have faced for more than a decade.

Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown shared his views about the notorious blackspot. Contributed

"The amount of accidents we've had over the last ten years is just unbelievable; we've had enough," Mr Brown told Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner.

Shortly after the live broadcast, Mr Brown was whisked off to an interview with the ABC about the blackspot.

Mr Brown said The Daily Examiner's Monday edition, which featured him on the front cover holding the speed radar gun, is what got the attention of the national media.

"As soon as the Daily Examiner's article was printed, my phone just ran like crazy," Mr Brown said.

Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown on the front cover of Monday's (22/01/18) Daily Examiner. Daily Examiner

"We're hoping more will come from it. We're just waiting for a response from the RMS and hopefully they can do something."

Mr Brown said that he was hopeful this extra media attention will encourage the Roads and Maritime Services to act and, it seems, it might be working.

"I have a meeting with Chris Gulaptis and an RMS representative later this week," Mr Brown said.

"I'm looking at hammering that point about just how dangerous this corner is and that something needs to be done straight away."

What Ulmarra wants

Push the 80km/hr speed zones back to 50km/hr

Flashing speed alert signs northbound

A fixed camera box which monitors speed for data collection

