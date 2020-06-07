Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Looker rides Heza Magic Man to victory in the 2020 Ulmarra Cup. Photo: Bruce Thomas
Ben Looker rides Heza Magic Man to victory in the 2020 Ulmarra Cup. Photo: Bruce Thomas
Sport

ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALMOST perfect ride by Ben Looker has meant the local lad can add the Ulmarra Cup to his growing list of achievements.

Riding on Heza Magic Man, Looker led from start to finish, bringing trainer Chris Manson his first win for the year and second for the season.

Heza Magic Man got off to a flying start from barrier five and was matched early by Rock Sonic, but the Tony Newing-trained gelding couldn’t keep the pace and fell away coming out of the final turn.

A late charge by Gwennybegg provided the only real challenge on the home straight but it was nowhere near enough to catch the Heza Magic Man, who won by just under a length.

The win was a good one for the punters with the outsider paying $15 for the win as the horse was coming off some ordinary results in its previous outings this year.

Before May, Heza Magic Man had enjoyed a 25 week spell in the paddock following its last win at Ballina in November.

For Looker, it represents his tenth win on his home track, and could be a sign of things to come as the region gears up for the July Racing Carnival.

If he can continue his good form, he could be in for a shot at becoming only the fifth jockey to win back to back Grafton Cups after taking it out last year on Sacred Day.

The Ulmarra Cup is often seen as the precursor to the most important period in the region’s racing calendar and there was at least one runner yesterday who will making the trip back up here in July.

Tony Newing’s In Fiore, the favourite leading into Race 3 Studdy’s Servo/Naeco Blue Class 3 Handicap, blazed home in incredible fashion after being caught well back in the field.

The horse was sitting third last as they turned into the home straight before Matt McGuren brought him home well on the outside to win by a head.

Newing had been confident leading into the race, but said the gelding had been struggling with its manners of late and they had brought him up to build his confidence.

The win marks a remarkable three from three at Grafton for the In Fiore/McGuren combination and they will be ones to watch come July.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        premium_icon ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a seven-line email

        “When is it going to stop?”

        premium_icon “When is it going to stop?”

        News When video footage emerged of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis...

        VOICES OF THE EARTH: Heeding scientific advice

        premium_icon VOICES OF THE EARTH: Heeding scientific advice

        News ‘Given man-kind has trashed almost every corner of the globe, truly “pristine”...

        • 7th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
        Look who has emerged from under their doonas

        premium_icon Look who has emerged from under their doonas

        News Knitting Nannas point their needles at the State Government and call for logging...

        • 7th Jun 2020 7:00 AM