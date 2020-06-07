ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

AN ALMOST perfect ride by Ben Looker has meant the local lad can add the Ulmarra Cup to his growing list of achievements.

Riding on Heza Magic Man, Looker led from start to finish, bringing trainer Chris Manson his first win for the year and second for the season.



Heza Magic Man got off to a flying start from barrier five and was matched early by Rock Sonic, but the Tony Newing-trained gelding couldn’t keep the pace and fell away coming out of the final turn.

A late charge by Gwennybegg provided the only real challenge on the home straight but it was nowhere near enough to catch the Heza Magic Man, who won by just under a length.

The win was a good one for the punters with the outsider paying $15 for the win as the horse was coming off some ordinary results in its previous outings this year.

Before May, Heza Magic Man had enjoyed a 25 week spell in the paddock following its last win at Ballina in November.

For Looker, it represents his tenth win on his home track, and could be a sign of things to come as the region gears up for the July Racing Carnival.

If he can continue his good form, he could be in for a shot at becoming only the fifth jockey to win back to back Grafton Cups after taking it out last year on Sacred Day.

The Ulmarra Cup is often seen as the precursor to the most important period in the region’s racing calendar and there was at least one runner yesterday who will making the trip back up here in July.

Tony Newing’s In Fiore, the favourite leading into Race 3 Studdy’s Servo/Naeco Blue Class 3 Handicap, blazed home in incredible fashion after being caught well back in the field.

The horse was sitting third last as they turned into the home straight before Matt McGuren brought him home well on the outside to win by a head.

Newing had been confident leading into the race, but said the gelding had been struggling with its manners of late and they had brought him up to build his confidence.

The win marks a remarkable three from three at Grafton for the In Fiore/McGuren combination and they will be ones to watch come July.