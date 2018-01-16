Ulmarra debate continues

LAST week Ulmarra residents shared their first-hand-account of living near the notorious south-end corner as part of The Daily Examiner Let's Not Wait campaign.

Despite major accidents over more than a decade, it seems their pleas for permanent safety measures have fallen on deaf ears.

Things seemed to be looking up when in 2010 a minor safety review was conducted by Roads and Maritime Services. However, residents' hopes of a solution were dashed when the review concluded that a request to extend the village's 50km/h limit south could not be justified.

More than a dozen accidents have occurred since the review and now residents fear that someone has to die on this stretch of road before anyone listens.

Therefore, the aim of last week's campaign was to paint a personal picture of just how dangerous this stretch of the Pacific Highway can be for those living nearby.

It was also a chance for residents to highlight the futility in waiting another two years for what could become a false solution.

But rather than find more supporters to join in the campaign to fix this black spot, their stories instead further fuelled the debate.

A common thread among posters was who to blame for these accidents, primarily faulting motorists for speeding. However a long-term solution had still not been reached amongst debaters.

"There are no 'black spots', the roads are inanimate objects and the media etc, need to blame the drivers,” Bel Wormald posted on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

What others have said

Mathew Bytheway: Changing the speed limit isn't going to solve anything besides putting in another sign for people to ignore cause they are in too much of a hurry.

Amy Morgan: Everyone saying the black spot will be gone in two years has not thought about the fact the old highway will still be used as the main Grafton exit something else needs to be put into place.

Tim Moran: I have driven that road thousands of times. I don't think it is a bad stretch of road and

the speed limit is fine. I would be willing to bet mobile phones, driving tired, alcohol or drugs have contributed to many of the crashes.

Troy Cummins: A speed camera may help but lowering the speed limits that are already 50 I don't think it will do much. Speed limits don't help people who fall asleep.

Christopher Blanchard: Put a speed camera in or near the town and the residents will be complaining about the noise of engine brakes.

Chloe Adams: Those first two sharp corners coming into Ulmarra heading north is a joke. You can't see what's coming around the bend, at times you've gotta pretty much move over to allow a trucks to pass.