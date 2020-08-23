Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Ulmarra Ferry in action.
The Ulmarra Ferry in action.
News

Ulmarra ferry stoppages required for safety

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Ulmarra ferry service is currently experiencing a series of temporary but unplanned stoppages due to a combination of low seasonal tides and a build-up of sand on the river bed.

Transport for NSW director region north Anna Zycki said sand had built up near the mouth of a small creek on the Southgate side of the Clarence River.

“When combined with the current sequence of low tides, the river becomes too shallow for the ferry to float,” Ms Zycki said.

“When this happens, we have no choice but to suspend the service until the tide rises and there is enough water for the ferry to pass.”

Ms Zycki said this has happened regularly over the past two weeks because of seasonally low tides.

“Unfortunately, there are periods each year when tides are lower than average and Transport for NSW apologises for any inconvenience to motorists,” Ms Zycki said.

“The dredge previously used to remove the silt can’t get to this site because it’s too close to the Southgate bank and too shallow.

“We are investigating other options available to increase the river depth and will continue to keep the community informed about the service.”

Alternative routes across the river are via the Bluff Point Ferry at Lawrence and the two bridges at Grafton.

As a service to Ulmarra ferry users, Transport for NSW is offering SMS updates about closures and any other changes to the service. People can register by emailing grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au, phoning 6640 1331 or visiting www.rms.nsw.gov.au/ulmarraferry.

Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

clarence river transport for nsw ulmarra ferry
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Religion & Spirituality When all’s said and done, it’s really the eternal prize that counts. All others just gather dust

        Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        Premium Content Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        News THE local trainer’s eight-year good record was considered during the punishment.

        Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

        Premium Content Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

        News STRONG winds and sleet have seen the Westpac Rescue Helicopter make a landing for a...

        Winter delivers a last blast, dumping snow across NSW

        Premium Content Winter delivers a last blast, dumping snow across NSW

        Weather Dumping of snow on what’s tipped to be the coldest day of the year