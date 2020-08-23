Ulmarra ferry stoppages required for safety

THE Ulmarra ferry service is currently experiencing a series of temporary but unplanned stoppages due to a combination of low seasonal tides and a build-up of sand on the river bed.

Transport for NSW director region north Anna Zycki said sand had built up near the mouth of a small creek on the Southgate side of the Clarence River.

“When combined with the current sequence of low tides, the river becomes too shallow for the ferry to float,” Ms Zycki said.

“When this happens, we have no choice but to suspend the service until the tide rises and there is enough water for the ferry to pass.”

Ms Zycki said this has happened regularly over the past two weeks because of seasonally low tides.

“Unfortunately, there are periods each year when tides are lower than average and Transport for NSW apologises for any inconvenience to motorists,” Ms Zycki said.

“The dredge previously used to remove the silt can’t get to this site because it’s too close to the Southgate bank and too shallow.

“We are investigating other options available to increase the river depth and will continue to keep the community informed about the service.”

Alternative routes across the river are via the Bluff Point Ferry at Lawrence and the two bridges at Grafton.

As a service to Ulmarra ferry users, Transport for NSW is offering SMS updates about closures and any other changes to the service. People can register by emailing grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au, phoning 6640 1331 or visiting www.rms.nsw.gov.au/ulmarraferry.

Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.