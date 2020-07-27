Menu
Roving Reporter Bill North
Roving Reporter Bill North
Ulmarra, I'm heading your way!

Bill North
by
27th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
THERE'S no better way to engage with the community than getting out into the community!

So I'm looking forward to meeting with the people of Ulmarra this Thursday to discuss their most important issues.

I will be based at the Ulmarra Hotel but I request that people please contact me via email beforehand to ensure we respect the COVID-19 social distancing regulations in place at the venue.

My email is: bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au or you can give me a ring on 6643 0574.

I look forward to speaking with you all then!

 

When: Thursday, July 30 between 11am to 12.30pm
Where: Ulmarra Hotel

 

ROVING REPORTER: DEX COMES TO YOU

Reporters will be on the ground in various venues around the Clarence Valley each week.

Have a chat to them, tell them your news or what you like the Daily Examiner to cover.

To find out where one of our reporters will be next, visit our Facebook events page or follow the web tag 'DEX Roving Reporter' to receive an alert. 

Alternatively, you can drop us a line by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au. 

