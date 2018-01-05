Ulmarra residents suffer collision fatigue

HAD ENOUGH: Ryan Brown holds pieces of a truck involved in a collision, earlier this week, with concerned members of the Ulmarra community behind him.

HAD ENOUGH: Ryan Brown holds pieces of a truck involved in a collision, earlier this week, with concerned members of the Ulmarra community behind him. Caitlan Charles

IT'S always the same, chilling sound.

The squeal of rubber, the pop of tyres and that sickening explosion as metal and glass splinter off in all directions.

"You know exactly what's happened when you hear it," Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown said.

"When you hear those tyres blow out, you just know there's been another accident."

The heroic efforts of Ulmarra residents rescuing drivers from mangled wrecks over the years has been admirable, but it's certainly taking its toll on the community.

Mr Ryan has witnessed at least five accidents on the Pacific Highway and, on two occasions, retrieved drivers from their vehicles.

"The explosion of the two trucks is bad enough," he said.

"Years ago, a car came right through the veranda."

Mandy Gill was enjoying her morning coffee when she witnessed the moment a high-speed chase ended in flames in November last year.

"I watched as the two cars smashed into one another," Ms Gill said.

"I then sat with the other man in the other car waiting for the ambulance to arrive. It's not exactly a pleasant experience."

In the 20 years Ms Gill has lived in Ulmarra, she too has witnessed countless road tragedies, some of which have quite literally landed in her front yard.

"My kids were playing a few hours earlier in the same spot where one of the trucks crashed on Tuesday," she said.

"I've already had enough debris on my lawn from the last accident where the car blew up."

Mr Ryan said the only thing Ulmarra residents want is a solution,

rather than promises that these accidents will stop once the highway bypass comes in.

Residents have suggested an extended 50 zone, another speed camera or flashing lights to alert tired drivers.

"We just want something to be done," Mr Ryan said.