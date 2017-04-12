Ulmarra RSL memorial filled with colour

Bunnings Complex Manager Rick Buckmaster, Activities Organiser Toni Kearney, Neil Nagle, Ulmarra RSL Sub Branch President Geoff Lenz and and Secretary Steve Davis at the Ulmarra Cenotaph gardens where Bunnings have donated the flowers.

THE FLOWERS are blooming at the Ulmarra cenotaph after a donation of flowers by Bunnings South Grafton and their supplier Pohlmans.

Surrounded by a sea of yellows and oranges, the Ulmarra RSL Sub Branch president Geoff Lanz, secretary Steve Davis and Neil Nagle gathered with Bunnings Grafton Compelx Manager Rick Buckman and Avitivites Organiser Toni Kearney at the memorial park to say thank you.

Mr Nagle said they were extremely thankful for the generosity of Bunnings and Pohlmans.

"WE would like to thank Toni Kearney and her great staff in the Garden Centre with the suppliers Pohlmans who donated half the plants at not cost,” Mr Nagle said.

"With the current financial constraints of council, it is encouraging to see the efforts in making our memorial park nice for ANZAC day Ceremonies.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank council staff for their work in preparation for the memorial park for ANZAC Day services.”

The Ulmarra RSL Sub Branch service will be at 10.45 AM on April 25.