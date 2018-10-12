Ulmarra to get its speed camera Monday

A truck created a scene of carnage after it crashed into a property at Ulmarra at about 9.30pm on June 18 this year.

AN exhaustive campaign by the community of Ulmarra and The Daily Examiner will culminate on Monday with its installation of a fixed speed camera on the Pacific Highway.

After three truck crashes and a number of near misses, the community of Ulmarra was fed up with the dangerous situation taking the matter into their own hands. Assisted by The Daily Examiner, residents lobbied the government to demand action and the installation of a permanent speed camera .

Pleased at the outcome of the campaign, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the installation of the device will be the latest in a series of measures taken by the NSW Government to improve safety in the area.

"The safety and security of residents and road users is our top priority, and the installation of this camera will target speeding vehicles," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Data such as speed and the number and type of vehicles travelling along the highway has been collected to inform road safety measures along this section of the Pacific Highway.

"This includes the extension of the 50 km/h zone by 670 metres and the updating of warning signage, as well as determining the exact location of the fixed speed camera."

The work will be carried out on weekdays starting Monday, October 15 between 7am and 5pm for four weeks, weather permitting.

Further details on work and the activation date of the fixed speed camera will be confirmed in coming weeks.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.