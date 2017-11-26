Ulmarra's notorious blackspot

IN THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT: A firefighter reacts to a vehicle engulfed in flames following a head on collision at Ulmarra on Sunday, November 19.

BY 2020 the Pacific Highway will bypass Ulmarra and for residents tired of repetitive car crash scenes it can't come soon enough.

For six years Kevin and Carrol Skinner have lived adjacent to the highway on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra, where it turns from an 80kph zone into 50kph including a sharp bend at the entrance to the village. In those six years the couple have been aware of at least six crashes on that section of highway.

"And I'd hate to guess how many have happened up the other end of town," Kevin said.

But rather than blame the road conditions, they suggest driver behaviour has likely caused the high incidence.

"The last three have been on a Sunday," Kevin said. "People have a few drinks and think they are safe to drive the next morning.

"I think speed comes into it on that corner. It's a 50 zone, but drivers, especially trucks, speed into town."

The couple were at home when a head on collision broke their peace and quiet last Sunday, November 20.

A 22-year-old Queensland man involved in the incident is facing a number of charges including police pursuit (Skye's Law) and driving recklessly and furiously.

"He's lucky he didn't do any more damage because he was taking over a truck on the corner," Kevin said.

A keen photographer, Carrol grabbed her camera and took some amazing images of the events that transpired as both vehicles went up in flames and emergency services tended to the situation.

"There was a great bang," Carol said. "I went down to see what's going and that's when I got all these photos.

"I always carry my camera with me. You never know when you're going to come across someone doing something stupid."